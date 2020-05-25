Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $55.42 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $55.42 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00069034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, DragonEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00514164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00099478 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,142,125 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, DragonEX, Graviex, Binance, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.