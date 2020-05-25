Huobi Token (HT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $120.51 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00043840 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $857.90 million and approximately $120.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.41 or 0.03907506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002155 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

