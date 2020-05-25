Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBDRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oddo Securities raised shares of Iberdrola to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,037. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $11.05 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iberdrola stock. Crow Point Partners bought a new stake in Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

