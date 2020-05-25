IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,496,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,672,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

