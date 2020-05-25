ILCoin (ILC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172,187.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $172,187.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, IDAX, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004232 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001739 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,424,508,907 coins and its circulating supply is 470,812,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, IDAX and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.