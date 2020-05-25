imbrex Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $109,114.42 and $101.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.03906833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io.

Buying and Selling imbrex

