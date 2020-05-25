IMV (NYSE:IMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 154.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of IMV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 522,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,925. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.