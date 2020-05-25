Incent (INCNT) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.02083040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

