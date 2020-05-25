Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,706.16

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $165,706.16 and approximately $8,951.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,337,026 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

