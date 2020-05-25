Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) Director Buys 441,000 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) Director Jeffrey Robert Mason acquired 441,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$220,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at C$450,500.

CVE:TORQ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,120. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. Torq Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.59.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

