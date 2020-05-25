Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total value of C$56,816.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,518.65.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$57,609.00.

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$82.55. 401,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9899992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

