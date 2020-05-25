Insights Network Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $27,189.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.41 or 0.03907506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

