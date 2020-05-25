Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,059. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.