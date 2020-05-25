Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 3.4% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.02. 258,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,700. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.