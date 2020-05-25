Internet Node Token (INT) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Ethfinex. Internet Node Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Node Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.03912587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Internet Node Token (INT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Node Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

