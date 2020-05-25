Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,395,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $16.85 on Monday, hitting $562.80. 556,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,282. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.90 and its 200 day moving average is $549.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,613. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

