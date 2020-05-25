Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PetIQ (PETQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ):

5/12/2020 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

5/8/2020 – PetIQ had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – PetIQ had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – PetIQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/4/2020 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

5/2/2020 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

4/29/2020 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

4/21/2020 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

4/18/2020 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

4/10/2020 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 157,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Get PetIQ Inc alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.