IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 98.6% Higher This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Coineal, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 98.6% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.03912587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

