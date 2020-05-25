iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Raised by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. 635,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

