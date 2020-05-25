iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,745 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,496,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 259,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 429,779 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,748.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 975,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 727,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

