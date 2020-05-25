iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Decreased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 274,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 125,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,820 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

