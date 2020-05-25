iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.75. 4,405,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

