Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director Sells C$11,375,000.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director Mark Hornick sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$11,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,406,032.50.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.02. 13,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a 1 year low of C$18.57 and a 1 year high of C$34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWEL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$33.25 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC set a C$36.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

