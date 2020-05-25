Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.59. 426,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,643. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 292 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $34,791.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

