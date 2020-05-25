Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Achieves $33,954.74

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $33,954.74 and approximately $27,373.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 89.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.41 or 0.03907506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

