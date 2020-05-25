Jibrel Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $916.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $916.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.03910200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

