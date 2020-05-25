Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $22,511.56 and approximately $955.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.02090990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00184852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

