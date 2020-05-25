JUST Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, JUST has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $61.93 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.02083040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,125,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

