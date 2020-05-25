Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KELTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

