KickCoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03909316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.