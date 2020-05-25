Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $34,196.88 and approximately $5,517.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00442287 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00140637 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014937 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008976 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

