Kopernik Global Investors LLC Boosts Position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,044 shares during the period. KT makes up about 13.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.67% of KT worth $63,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KT by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KT by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of KT by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 668,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 652,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corp (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.