Kopernik Global Investors LLC Buys 613,675 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,675 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up 6.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 4.87% of Range Resources worth $28,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 44,996.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 116,990 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 841,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 449,559 shares in the last quarter.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.01. 5,768,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,150,490. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

