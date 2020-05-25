Kopernik Global Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises 0.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.