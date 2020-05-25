Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,245.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487,713 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 4.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 49,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 69,131,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,505,768. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.