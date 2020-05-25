Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $86.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,508 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 18.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 2.87% of Cameco worth $86,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 410.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 254,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 1,244,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

