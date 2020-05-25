Kopernik Global Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908,826 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for 10.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 5.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $46,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 147.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 9,829,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,342,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

