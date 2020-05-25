Kopernik Global Investors LLC Increases Stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 486,590 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping comprises approximately 1.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 5.36% of Diana Shipping worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,484,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 487,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,360,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 253,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 161,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 175,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,657. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Diana Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

