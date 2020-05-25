Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 511,787 Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 511,787 shares during the period. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH comprises 2.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 3.87% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 1,651,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,244. The company has a market capitalization of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.