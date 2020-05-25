Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Korea Electric Power comprises approximately 3.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Korea Electric Power worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEP. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. 170,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

