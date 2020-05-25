Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,749. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.