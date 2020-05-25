Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 544,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

