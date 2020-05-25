Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Leidos worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Leidos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 600,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,013. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

