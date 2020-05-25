Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $701,785.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $701,785.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00015874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

