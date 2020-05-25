Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 827.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 63,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 302,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,808. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.