Main Management LLC Acquires 127,626 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 2.0% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. 3,004,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.31.

