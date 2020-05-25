Main Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 26,330.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Management LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,904,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,599,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,343. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $152.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93.

