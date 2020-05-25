Main Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 4.5% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

VDC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,534. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

