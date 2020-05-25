Main Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Main Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,466 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 1.8% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

ITB stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. 3,930,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

