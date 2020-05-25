Main Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Main Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 583,333 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,006,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,742,000.

Shares of EWW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $48.19.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

